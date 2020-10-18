1/1
Helen M. Mercer
HELEN M. MERCER Our loving mother, Helen M. Mercer, passed away October 11, 2020, at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Hampstead, NC. She was born August 22, 1923, in Blue Island, IL, to the late Floyd and Theodora Gertzen Vogel. During WWII, she worked at the Pullman Company making airplane wings. She provided a supportive, loving home for her husband and children. During her 66 years of marriage to Harry, they lived in many different states where his job transfers took them; the last being Maine, where she was active in St. Joseph's Church in Brewer, ME. Eventually, they moved to Tennessee to live with their daughter Marianne where the love of her life, Harry, passed away in 2013. At St. Alphonsus Church in Crossville, TN, Helen developed deep friendships with people who were very important to her and supportive of her even after her move to Hampstead. She was well-liked by anyone lucky enough to know her and made lasting friendships wherever she lived. After spending time with family, her favorite pastimes were gardening and sewing. In addition to her husband Harry, Helen is pre-deceased by their daughter, Susan; and six siblings, Florence (Schleuter), Dolores (Lau), Joseph, James, Mary Frances (Kaiser) and Dorothy (Herman). She is survived by her children, Marianne LeGrand (Edmund), Patricia Lynch (Michael), Janet Adams (Paul), Donald and partner Dan Labbe, 8 grandchildren and 5 great-granddaughters. There will be no memorial service with private burial at a later date in Illinois. In lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness, with a smile, for a stranger, in her memory. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Stonebridge who treated all of us like family as well as the caring Amedisys staff. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
