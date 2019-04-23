Home

HENRY A. "CHIP" JORDAN, JR. Henry "Chip" A. Jordan, Jr., 77, of Burgaw died peacefully at home on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was born February 14, 1942 in Sampson County, the son of Henry A. Jordan, Sr. and Ethel Cavenaugh Jordan; brother of Jacqueline White and Olive Moore; step-son of Luci Jordan; and step-daddy to Joy Whitley, all who predeceased Chip. Chip is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Linda Lane Jordan; children and step-children, Tracey Jordan Keels and husband Darryl, Mandy Baker and husband Austin, and James Highsmith and wife Connie; grandchildren, Jamie Jordan, Courtney Sloan, Sabrina and Logan Whitley, Miranda Baker, and Sidney Highsmith; great grandchildren, Austin and Cameron Jordan. Chip dearly loved them and was so proud of their accomplishments. Chip retired from PCS Nitrogen as a senior operator with more than 35 years of service. He proudly served his country in the US Army Special Forces and retired from the NC National Guard with the rank of Major. Following his retirements Chip was partner/owner of area Jackson-Hewitt Tax Service from 1998-2005. Chip found great peace and happiness in the outdoors: duck hunting, golfing, skeet shooting, playing/coaching softball, playing with Lane (his yellow lab), traveling through out the USA and the islands, and working in his yard. He served as a member/chairman of Pender County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited and earned the recognition of being a DU Lifetime sponsor. He was a member of the Order of the Elks and a member/chairman of Pender County ABC Board. Prior to his illness, Chip was active in the Pender Fellowship group, serving in many capacities. Graveside service with military honors will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Jordans Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bill Applewhite and Rev. William Hill Pearsall conducting the service. A time of fellowship will follow in the church fellowship hall. Special thanks to Maria Avila, Eula Brice and Austin Baker for their compassionate love and care given to Chip during his illness. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Jordans Chapel UMC, c/o Kay Prescott, 2410 Stag Park Road, Burgaw, NC 28425 or to Pender County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, 1612 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 100, Wilmington, NC 28403. Shared memories and condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Burgaw.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 23, 2019
