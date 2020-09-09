HENRY BREDECK Henry "Hank" Bredeck, 92, of Wilmington, NC, passed away peacefully on September 5, following an extended (non-Covid) decline in health. Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Hank was the son of Dr. Joseph and Kathleen (Downes) Bredeck and the brother of Joseph and Martin, S.J. He earned his bachelor's degree at Saint Louis University and his master's and doctorate at the University of Missouri in Columbia. A veteran who served with the Army in postwar Philippines, he was a professor of physiology at Colorado State University for 10 years before working for the National Institutes of Health, NASA, and National Science Foundation in Washington prior to his return to academia as an Assistant Vice President of Research and Graduate Studies at Michigan State University for 21 years. The true center of his life, however, was his 67-year marriage to Virginia Sweeney, who survives him. Together with Ginny, they raised 6 children, traveled extensively, and celebrated the widening family circle. Hank was a man of great intellect, integrity, wit, and generosity. In addition to Ginny, Hank is survived by his children, Ann (Chris), Elizabeth (Todd), Bill, Marty (Anne), Jim (Claudia), and Robert (Kelly); grandchildren Brian, Kevin, Julia, Nick, Tim, Priya, Julius, and Lilianne; and 4 great grandchildren. "H.E." stories will long be told, amid laughter and a jolly drink or two. Many thanks for the compassionate care provided by Lower Cape Fear Hospice, along with the empathy and friendship of our Brightmore "family." Funeral services will be at some future date and will be arranged with the Basilica Shrine of St. Mary's in Wilmington, NC.



