Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hampstead Chapel
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
910-270-3401
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hampstead Chapel
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Hampstead Chapel
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Shingleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Lyman Shingleton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Lyman Shingleton Obituary
HENRY LYMAN SHINGLETON Henry Lyman Shingleton of Hampstead died Tuesday February 25, 2020 at home. He was born December 11, 1931 in Hampstead, NC son of the late Alfish (Tobe) Marian Shingleton and Rosa Cox Shingleton and was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. Henry retired from Babcock and Wilcox after thirty two years of service and still enjoyed farming after his retirement. Surviving is his wife Eva Pierce Kornegay Shingleton, daughter, Melissa Shingleton, step children, Ronald Kornegay and Rita Kornegay Lewis, two grandchildren and five step grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 2 pm Saturday February 29, 2020 at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel. Burial will follow in Sea Lawn Memorial Park. Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -