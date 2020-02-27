|
HENRY LYMAN SHINGLETON Henry Lyman Shingleton of Hampstead died Tuesday February 25, 2020 at home. He was born December 11, 1931 in Hampstead, NC son of the late Alfish (Tobe) Marian Shingleton and Rosa Cox Shingleton and was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. Henry retired from Babcock and Wilcox after thirty two years of service and still enjoyed farming after his retirement. Surviving is his wife Eva Pierce Kornegay Shingleton, daughter, Melissa Shingleton, step children, Ronald Kornegay and Rita Kornegay Lewis, two grandchildren and five step grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 2 pm Saturday February 29, 2020 at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel. Burial will follow in Sea Lawn Memorial Park. Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020