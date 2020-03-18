|
HENRY T. WILKINS Henry Talmadge Wilkins, age 95 of Wilmington passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Henry was born in Robeson County, NC on August 22, 1924, to E.J. Wilkins and Catherine Wilson Wilkins. He was a proud veteran of the US Army serving during WW II. Henry was a faithful member of Wrightsboro Baptist Church. He was retired from Lumberton Oil Company and also worked for Biggs Funeral Home in Lumberton. After his retirement, he and his family moved to Wilmington, NC. Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Ivey Wilkins July 5, 2018, and is survived by his daughter, Gloria Goff of Wilmington; two grandsons, Brian Allen (Rachel), and Matthew Goff (Ashley); and two great grandchildren Joshua Allen (Ariana), and Jacob Allen. Visitation will be 6-8 Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be 1 pm Friday, March 20, 2020 at the graveside in New Hollywood Cemetery, Lumberton, NC In lieu of flowers make a memorial donation to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare or any Veterans organization of choice. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 18, 2020