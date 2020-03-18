Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Wilkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry T. Wilkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry T. Wilkins Obituary
HENRY T. WILKINS Henry Talmadge Wilkins, age 95 of Wilmington passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Henry was born in Robeson County, NC on August 22, 1924, to E.J. Wilkins and Catherine Wilson Wilkins. He was a proud veteran of the US Army serving during WW II. Henry was a faithful member of Wrightsboro Baptist Church. He was retired from Lumberton Oil Company and also worked for Biggs Funeral Home in Lumberton. After his retirement, he and his family moved to Wilmington, NC. Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Ivey Wilkins July 5, 2018, and is survived by his daughter, Gloria Goff of Wilmington; two grandsons, Brian Allen (Rachel), and Matthew Goff (Ashley); and two great grandchildren Joshua Allen (Ariana), and Jacob Allen. Visitation will be 6-8 Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be 1 pm Friday, March 20, 2020 at the graveside in New Hollywood Cemetery, Lumberton, NC In lieu of flowers make a memorial donation to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare or any Veterans organization of choice. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -