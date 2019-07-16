|
HENRY WALTER SADOWSKI Henry Walter Sadowski, 88, passed away on July 13, 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, North Carolina surrounded by his family and friends. Henry was born on August 29th, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Alberta and Bronislaus Sadowski. Also remembered are his two brothers, Frank and Edward Sadowski, both of whom preceded Henry in passing. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Amelia Sadowski; his five children, Henry Sadowski, Jr., Peggy Ann Dallmer, Mary Ellen Sadowski, Paul Sadowski, and Michael Sadowski; and six grandchildren, John, Robert, Joseph, Nicholas, Kasey, and Theresa. After graduating from Brooklyn Technical High School, Henry graduated from Cooper Union with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He later went on to receive his Master's Degree in Optical Engineering from NYU and found gainful employment with the Atomic Energy Commission. Throughout his life, Henry helped pioneer the foundations of fiber optic technology and CCD cameras while he worked for several prominent defense and aerospace companies, including Fairchild Industries and Lockheed Martin. He was an engineer's engineer. In May of 1954, Henry married his high school sweetheart, Amelia Mlodzianowski Sadowski; they later moved to Plainview, New York in 1957 where they raised their five children and threw some of the best block parties in town. Henry was a devoted family man and was happiest in their company. He also enjoyed recreational shooting with his children and grandchildren in upstate New York, dancing the Polish Polka, his collection of aloha shirts, and creating the craziest firework shows for friends and family. Henry also enjoyed traveling, visiting many destinations around the world with his wife, Amelia, including Russia, Poland, China, Japan, and the Bahamas. Henry retired in 1999 and moved to Wilmington, North Carolina in 2013 where he enjoyed his time relaxing in Wilmington's Plantation Village with his wife and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel with The Very Reverend Ryszard Kolodziej officiating. The family wishes to express a special thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and aides that have provided care to Henry over the past years. A very special thank you to Henry's lifelong friends, Frank and Mary Klima for their love and support. In lieu of flowers please consider sending donations to the .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 16, 2019