|
|
HERB C. HARRELL Walter Carson "W C" Talbott, age 89 of Wallace, passed peacefully from this earthly life, Friday September 6, 2019 at UNC Hospitals surrounded by loving family. He was born March 22, 1930 in South Boston, VA son of the late Charlie and Lorena Keese Talbott. He is survived by his daughter, Terry Lynn Watkins and husband Joe of Burgaw; two grandsons, Jonathan Watkins and Patrick Watkins; sister in law Barbara Talbott of South Boston, VA; special friend, Mary Murray; and many nieces and nephews. WC has always been known for his expertise in repairing motorcycles and small engines. He helped his brother start a motorcycle business in 1961 in South Boston, VA. WC was a very patient person and he loved to see thing grow, planting seeds just to enjoy them growing. Viewing and visitation will be Tuesday September 10, 2019 from 6-7:00 PM at Harrell's Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM Tuesday at Harrell's Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday at Rockfish Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the at . Shared memories and condolences can be sent to the family at www.harrellsfh.com A service of Harrell's Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 10, 2019