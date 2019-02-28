|
HERBERT EDWIN STEWART Herbert Edwin Stewart, age 86, of Wilmington, went to be with his wife and Lord in Heaven on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Ed was born in Wilmington on April 10 1932 the son of Herbert Edwin Stewart and Evalena Johnson Stewart. He is survived by his son Eddie Stewart and stepson Raymond Merritt. Together with his beloved wife Carrie Lee Stewart and parents Ed was predeceased by his brother Thomas Stewart and sisters Louise Thomas, Sarah Lee Peed, Vivian Stewart, Fannie Pate, Martha Saunders and Hulda Willetts. Ed served his country with honor and distinction for four years in the United States Air Force. Aside from time spent with his family Ed enjoyed spending his time fishing and quite often came home with a fine fish dinner. Family and friends are invited to gather for a visitation to be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 11:00am till 12:00pm at the Wilmington Funeral Chapel. A service to celebrate Ed's life will follow at 12:00pm. Ed will be laid to rest with his wife Carrie, in Greenlawn Memorial Park, immediately following the service. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 28, 2019