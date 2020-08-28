Herbert W. Smith passed away at his home on Sunday, August 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 26, 1941 in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina to Leticia (Lettie) Haynes and George (Hub) Herbert Smith. Herb is Survived by his wife of 43 wonderful years, Betty (Fred) Moffitt Smith of Wilmington, North Carolina, daughter Caroline Smith Johnson of Elon, North Carolina, grandsons Horace Mann (Ouade) Johnson III of Elon, North Carolina, Smith Alexander Johnson of Elon, North Carolina and "brother of the heart", Robbie Davis (Sarah) of Johnson City, Tennessee. He was proceeded in death by "brother of the heart", Lionel Yow (Connie) of Wilmington, North Carolina. Herb graduated from Central High School in Charlotte, North Carolina and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science from East Tennessee State University in 1967. Herb moved to Wilmington in 1971 and became a partner of Dixie Forming and Building Specialties in Raleigh, North Carolina. Herb loved hunting, fishing, snow skiing, and anything to do with boating. He could light up a room with a smile and have everyone laughing with his stories. He was always interested in everyone around him, a true friend, a kind man and a Southern Gentleman. He will be truly missed and leave a great void within his "Tribe". A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family thanks everyone for the all the love and support they have received and request memorials in honor of Herb be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and St. Jude or a charity of their choice
