HERMAN A. PADGETT HOLLY RIDGE - Herman A. Padgett, 90, died on September 15, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday September 18, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church in Holly Ridge. Burial will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Herman is survived by his wife of 72 years as of Sept. 22, Juanita Smithson Padgett of the home; son, Menton Padgett and his wife, Pat of Wilmington; two daughters, Cynthia Powell and her husband, Joe of Fayetteville and Debbie Sewell and her husband, Jeff of Wilmington; two sisters, Effie Lou Raynor of Holly Ridge and Vernell Rawls of Maple Hill; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Providence Baptist church, Holly Ridge, NC or to the Me Fine Foundation, 5100 US Hwy 70 E, Princeton, NC 27569 or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401 Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 17, 2019
