HERMAN ISAAC SUMMERLIN, JR. Herman Isaac Summerlin, Jr. was born on May 18, 1932, in Wilmington, NC and passed away on September 4, 2019. Born to the late Frances Olivia Summerlin and Herman Isaac Summerlin Sr., he remained a member of the Seagate community throughout his life. Herman was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather that was very caring and loving towards his family, friends, and neighbors who affectionately knew him as "Pop". He was an active member of Oleander United Methodist Church and will be remembered for co-owning Hanover Masonry and My Mama & Pop's Christmas Tree Farm. Herman was a charter member of the Seagate Volunteer Fire Department and well known within the community for his vegetable and flower garden. Herman was preceded in death by wife, Frances ("Fran") Bennett Summerlin. He is survived by sister Joanne Summerlin, daughter Patti Allen, grandchildren Trey Neville (wife Kelly), Brett Neville (wife Heather), Courtney James (husband CJ), and great-granddaughter Alayna Allen. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral Home on Oleander Drive. The funeral services will be held at Oleander United Methodist Church on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 2:00 pm with Rev. Mandy Iahn officiating. Graveside Services will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Chuck Miller, Darrel Nester, Mark Hooker, Harold Miller, Jr., Paul Jordan, and John Campbell. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Leon West Sunday school class. Memorials may be made in Herman's honor to the Oleander United Methodist Church, 5810 Oleander Dr., Wilmington, NC 28403. Online Condolences may be made at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 8, 2019