Hilda Myers Langley
HILDA MYERS LANGLEY Hilda Myers Langley passed peacefully on September 25, 2020. She was born September 3, 1928 to the late George and Mary Myers. Hilda retired from Belk after 30 years. She loved her Church and Church family and was a member of Carolina Beach Baptist Church. She also enjoyed working in her yard and loved to crochet and sew. Her family was her life and she is survived by her Sons, Jerry Langley & wife Debbie of Wilmington, NC, Donald Langley of Wilmington, NC. Daughter-in-law, Cheryl Langley. Grandchildren, Richard Langley, Michelle Langley, Wendy Langley, Leslie Langley, Meredith Langley and David Langley. Great Grandchildren, Tyler, Parker, John Paul, Madison, Claire, Lauren & Lyndon. Sister Carol Brogden. Nieces, Judy Brogden, Kim Lee and Julie Brogden. Hilda is preceded in death by her husband, Preston Rudolph Langley. Her son, Bennett Langley. Grandsons, Michael Langley & Daniel Langley. Brothers, Morris, Harvey, Edward & Norwood Myers. Daughter-in-law, Kathleen Langley. A private family service will be held with a burial at Wilmington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare or First Baptist Church of Carolina Beach. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 29, 2020.
