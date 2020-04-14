|
|
HILDA RAYE SMITH Hilda Raye Potter Smith, 88, died at home Friday, April 10, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born in Goldsboro, NC on May 27, 1931 to Nathan W. and Seany Phillips Potter. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Michael Lloyd and Gregory Earl Smith; two sisters, Nathalian Galloway and Zelda Grey Carr; and two brothers, Malcolm Potter and Nathan Potter, Jr. Hilda is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd Lee Smith; daughter, Allison Bridges (David); two sisters, Frances Potter and Lillie Best; brother, Gayle Potter (Linda); two brothers-in-law, Gerald Smith (Patsy) and Johnny Smith; two sisters-in-law, Janet Potter and Nell Potter; many nieces and nephews; one special niece, Gail Greer; and one very special great-nephew, Tony Talman. Hilda met the love of her life, Lloyd, in Wilmington and began a wonderful 62 year adventure. She enjoyed the many family camping trips, crafting, and playing the slot machines at casinos. She loved her butterflies and gadgets. She was involved in the Wilmington Junior Bowling Association and the Wilmington Chapter of Compassionate Friends. Hilda was loved by all who knew her. Family was precious to her and she loved visiting all her family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401-7335. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 14, 2020