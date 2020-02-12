Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilton Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilton Murdic Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilton Murdic Jones Obituary
HILTON MURDIC JONES Mr. Hilton Murdic Jones, 85 of Wilmington died Monday, February 10, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Hospital. He was born August 14, 1934 to Murdic John Jones and Ezzie Phillips Jones. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Terry Jones Sr. He is survived by his wife Elouise Fulford Jones; two sons: Gary and wife Kelly of Wilmington and Keny and wife Katrina of Leland; eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. The Funeral will be held at 2:30 on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Jimmy Mintz. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memories and Condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -