HILTON MURDIC JONES Mr. Hilton Murdic Jones, 85 of Wilmington died Monday, February 10, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Hospital. He was born August 14, 1934 to Murdic John Jones and Ezzie Phillips Jones. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Terry Jones Sr. He is survived by his wife Elouise Fulford Jones; two sons: Gary and wife Kelly of Wilmington and Keny and wife Katrina of Leland; eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. The Funeral will be held at 2:30 on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Jimmy Mintz. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memories and Condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 12, 2020