HOLLY PATRICIA CAMPBELL February 20, 1957 - July 23, 2019 Mrs. Holly Patricia Campbell, age 62 of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at New Hanover Region Medical Hospital after an extended illness. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Campbell; four children, Holly Accomondo, Sean Campbell, Ryan Campbell, and Kevin Campbell; and four grandchildren, Logan Felder, Aiden Campbell, Theo Campbell, and Harper Campbell. Holly was outgoing, generous and truly cared about others. Holly has never met a stranger. She would talk to everyone and anyone. Always willing to lend a hand and give whatever she had to help someone else even if it meant doing without. She was loved by all that had the pleasure of meeting her and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 1, 2019