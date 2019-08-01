Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for HOLLY CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOLLY PATRICIA CAMPBELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HOLLY PATRICIA CAMPBELL Obituary
HOLLY PATRICIA CAMPBELL February 20, 1957 - July 23, 2019 Mrs. Holly Patricia Campbell, age 62 of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at New Hanover Region Medical Hospital after an extended illness. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Campbell; four children, Holly Accomondo, Sean Campbell, Ryan Campbell, and Kevin Campbell; and four grandchildren, Logan Felder, Aiden Campbell, Theo Campbell, and Harper Campbell. Holly was outgoing, generous and truly cared about others. Holly has never met a stranger. She would talk to everyone and anyone. Always willing to lend a hand and give whatever she had to help someone else even if it meant doing without. She was loved by all that had the pleasure of meeting her and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HOLLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.