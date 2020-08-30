1/1
Horace Leamon Reaves
HORACE LEAMON REAVES Horace Leamon Reaves died peacefully on August 26, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington, NC. He was born in Nakina, NC on February 27, 1935 to Dacy Leamon Reaves and Effie Gore Reaves. As a young child his family moved to Fayetteville, NC and later moved to Delco, NC where he graduated from Acme-Delco High School. Horace was confirmed and married to his wife of 64 years at All Souls Episcopal Church in Northwest, NC. He retired from his position as Supervisor of Quality Control at Federal Paper Company after 42 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law Dale Williams, affectionately called "Bro," Edward Garst, and Clem Jordan. Horace is survived by his adored wife Nancy Williams Reaves, his beloved daughter Debora Reaves Horne, her husband David Horne, and their children Caroline Horne, and William Horne. Also surviving are his sisters-in-law Barbara Garst, Rosemary Jordan, and Rachel Williams. Horace was an avid reader of World War II books and encyclopedias. He was a tremendous longtime fan of the UNC Tarheels and had a remarkable knowledge of everything related to ACC basketball. As a young man, he loved water skiing at Lake Waccamaw. With the purchase of a beach cottage, he began decades of fun at Carolina Beach entertaining grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. By day there was swimming and fishing on the North End, and at night badminton tournaments lit by oil lanterns and card games until the wee hours. The family wishes to thank Dr. George Brinson and staff for their care, compassion, and friendship over the years. Also, they would like to extend their appreciation to The Reverend Nan Chandler, Pastor Jerome Bullard, and Geremie Smith for their loving support. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Medlin Williams Cemetery in Northwest, NC. Face coverings are politely requested. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army of Wilmington or to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
