HOUSTON E. WILLIAMS Houston Everett Williams, age 90 a lifetime resident of the Leland Community, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Davis Community in Porters Neck. Houston was born in Leland, NC on September 26, 1929, to the late William Henry Williams and Martha Elizabeth Ganey Williams. Houston was preceded in death by four sisters, Frances Williams, Irene Neville, Vera Ganey, and Emma Lee Gore; two brothers, W.H. Williams, Jr. and Ralph Williams. He was an active and longtime member of Elah Baptist Church in Leland, serving on the Board of Deacons, Treasurer, Sunday School Superintendent, Pastor Search Committee, Church Historian and on various committees for many years. Houston was a graduate of Leland High School and from East Carolina University. He was a proud veteran of the US Army serving in Korea. He had a brief teaching career at Dixon High School in Onslow County, before his career with the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad and Seaboard Coast Line Railroad in Jacksonville, FL. After his retirement he returned to his beloved home in Leland. He was very involved in the founding of the Leland Rescue Squad. After his retirement, he was a Funeral Service Assistant at Andrews Mortuary for many years and later joined the Funeral Service care team at Wilmington Funeral & Cremation in Wilmington and Leland, as a Funeral Service Assistant. Houston is survived by a sister, Mae Williams Brinson; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 1 pm Monday. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Monday, March 30, 2020, at Wilmington Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Jack Miller and Rev. Kenneth Long. Burial will be in Nelson Cemetery Leland with Military Honors. His great-nephews will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International 4604 Bluff Dr. Shallotte, NC 28470 or Guidestone Financial Resources 5005 LBJ Freeway Suite 2200, Dallas, Texas 75244-6152 which is a special fund to assist retired Pastors. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020