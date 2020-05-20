|
|
HOWARD BURTIS JOHNSON,JR. Howard Burtis Johnson, Jr, 81, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Cypress Pointe Rehabilitation Center. Howard was born on December 27, 1938 in Key West, Florida to the late Howard Burtis Johnson, Sr. and Helena Saunders Johnson. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Faye Johnson, daughter: Cheryl Johnson Williams (Thomas); son: Danny Johnson (Kim); granddaughter: Morgan Johnson; brother: David Johnson (Susan). Howard was a proud veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps. where he played the saxophone in the Marine Corps. Band. He worked for many years as a Sr. Right A Way Agent before retiring with Progress Energy. He enjoyed outdoor recreation and loved to hunt and fish. Howard was also a member of All Souls Episcopal Church in Northwest, NC. Graveside service to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to s Project at . Please share memories and condolences with the family by clicking on the "Condolence" tab below. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington NC 28403 910.791.9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 20, 2020