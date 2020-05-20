|
HOWARD LESLIE TABLER Howard Leslie Tabler, 80, of Leland, NC, passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Howard was born on Feb. 12, 1940, in Martinsburg, WV, to Howard and Louise Clowes Tabler. He is survived by his wife Shirley Rogers Tabler; one daughter, Tammy Turner and Husband Mark of Wilmington; and grandchildren Jeremy, Katy, and Zachary Turner (wife Dani). Granddaughter Katy and Partner Joseph Presley have three children: Lily, Sophia, and Olivia, also of Wilmington. Howard's sister, Virginia Neisser, and brother William and wife Lorraine, reside in MD. Sister-in-law Barbara Trenary and husband Kenny and sister-in-law Marie Magruder reside in Martinsburg, WV. Howard also has several nieces and nephews who live in MD and WV. Howard attended college in Shepherdstown, WV. His life-long career was in the retail business, which began in Silver Spring, MD, and other locations in the Wash. DC area. He moved to Durham, NC in 1967 and served as Manager of Hahn Shoes for several years. In the 1980's, he started his own business as owner of Designer Sunglasses and operated seven businesses in Durham, Wilmington, Virginia, and South Carolina. He sold the business and retired in 1993 and moved to Wilmington in 2006. Howard was a "people" person and never met a stranger. For several years, he was a regular patron at Hardee's in Leland where he met several friends for coffee and to socialize. He enjoyed watching all types of sports, both live and on TV. In Durham, for several years, he was a volunteer in the Riverside HS football program. He was also an avid baseball fan and enjoyed being a member of the Leland Hot Stove organization. He was a member of Woodburn Presbyterian Church. Howard had a good life. He and Shirley travelled a lot on vacation and for the business. He enjoyed his family and helped others when the occasion arose. He will be solely missed by family and friends. Due to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus, a celebration of Howard's life will be held at a later date at Woodburn Presbyterian Church in Leland. A graveside service will be held in Martinsburg also at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 20, 2020