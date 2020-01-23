|
|
HOWARD NEUWIRTH On Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020, Howard Brian Neuwirth loving Father of two children passed away at age 69 peacefully in his home. Howard was born on August 23, 1950 in Wilmington, NC to Buddy and Ruth Neuwirth. He graduated from New Hanover High school and then went on to graduate from The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill where he obtained his Business degree. He had a daughter Deborah Kulowiec and son Ryan Neuwirth who he loved with all of his heart and to him were his best accomplishments in life. He was known to his family and friends for his infectious smile, his kind and compassionate spirit, and love for everyone around him. He was and amazing father, brother, uncle, and friend. Everyone who knew Howard knew how much he loved playing Golf and being out on the golf course. He was a former president and past vice president of Bnai Israel. He is survived by his two children Deborah Kulowiec, Ryan Neuwirth, His Brother Larry and wife Elaine Neuwirth, his sister Lisa and husband Don Hanna, and several cousins. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Bnai Israel at 11am at 2601 Chestnut St Wilmington, NC 28405. In lieu of Flowers please make donations in Memory of Howard Neuwirth to the Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research. 415 Crossways Park Drive Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 23, 2020