HOWARD WRIGHT CARMARTIE Howard Wright Cromartie, 81, of Atkinson passed from his earthly life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his home. Howard was born March 4, 1938 in Pender County, the son of the late Graham and Odessa Horrell Cromartie. Also lovingly remembered is his beloved wife of 51 years, Judy Hewitt Cromartie who preceded Howard in death in 2014. Surviving Howard is his beloved family; daughters, Vickie Wolfe (Donnie), Lane Broadway and Susan Cromartie; son, Fred Cromartie; grandchildren, Taylor Horrell (Ashley), Zach Horrell, Autumn Cromartie, Drew Peoples (Michelle), Matt Peoples (Morgan Cassanova), and Brandon Broadway; great grandchildren, Reagan and Maggie Hayes Horrell, Harper Grace and Hali Ann Horrell and their mother, Avery Ellington, Dylan, Walker, Eli and Jayde Peoples, and Elijah Broadway; brother, H. G. Cromartie (Wanda); sister, Jane Eakins (H. T.); many extended family. Howard began a long career as a noted watch maker and jeweler at Parker-Miller Jewelers in Lexington, NC. where Howard and Judy met, married and raised their children. In the 1980s they moved to Wilmington where Howard continued his trade at Reeds Jewelers. Howard was a certified Rolex specialist and traveled the United States for Reeds Jewelers and made many friends in his travels. Upon retiring, Howard and Judy returned to Pender County where Howard began a second career raising blueberries. Most of all Howard was a devoted husband and loving daddy, granddaddy, and brother who was dedicated to his family. Howard and Judy enjoyed planning and taking trips to special places. Moving back to Pender County enabled Howard to pursue his passion for hunting and fishing in God's world of Pender County nature. Howard's departure from this earth leaves us sad, but eternally grateful for his life. The family will receive friends 2 to 3:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home in Burgaw with memorial service beginning at 3:00 p.m. The Rev. Jimmy Suggs will conduct the service. At a private family gathering Howard's cremated remains will be laid to rest in Woodcock Cemetery beside his beloved wife, Judy, who he has joined in their heavenly home. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to , PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101 or Woodcock Cemetery, C/O Thelma Woodcock, PO Box 36, Atkinson, NC 28421. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 22, 2019