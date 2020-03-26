Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
(910) 457-6944
Lying in State
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
Service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
livestream on funeral home Facebook Live page
Hubert Keith Brittain


1930 - 2020
Hubert Keith Brittain Obituary
HUBERT KEITH BRITTAIN Mr. Hubert Keith Brittain, 89, of Bolivia died Tuesday March 24, 2020 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick. Mr. Brittain was born in Brunswick County May 8, 1930 and was son of the late Floyd and Odessa Mercer Brittain. He was also preceded in death by a son, Perry Brittain and a brother, David Earl Brittain. He was US Navy veteran serving during the Korean War. He retired as a chief engineer from Sunny Point Military Ocean Terminal and also was one of the first electrical inspectors for Brunswick County. He was a lifetime member of Antioch Baptist Church of Bolivia where he served as deacon for many years and Sunday School teacher. He was a member and past master of Pythagoras Lodge #249 A.F.&A.M. of Southport and a member of the Brunswick County Shrine Club. He served on the Board of Directors of Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation for 38 years and served as the President of the Board from 1993 to 2015. He will always be remembered for his devotion to God, family and country. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lois Richardson Brittain; a son, Allen Brittain and wife Cindy of Southport; a daughter, Meleta Humbert and husband Glen of Shallotte; six grandchildren, Brittany and husband Ethan, Maranda and husband David, Katelyn (George), Morgan, Alex and Maddi; great-grandchildren, Riley, Annalee, Luke, Carly, Teagan; a sister, Elaine Phelps and husband Chad of Bolivia; a nephew, David Brittain and wife Marie, a niece, Linda Chadwick and husband Milton. Funeral services will be private due to health concerns. You may view the service at 2 o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, March 27, 2020 on our Facebook Live page. Mr. Hubert's grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Mr. Brittain will lie in state at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service 1411 N. Howe St. Southport, N.C. 28461 Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 12 o'clock noon to 8 o'clock in the evening. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to the at https://lovetotherescue.org/. Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service 1411 N. Howe St. Southport, N.C. 28461
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 26, 2020
