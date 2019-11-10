|
HUBERT LEON WOODCOCK Hubert Leon Woodcock, 86, of Atkinson passed gently from his earthly life Friday, November 8, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born May 8, 1933 in Pender County, the son of Allie Carr Woodcock, Sr. and Valeria Taylor Woodcock. In addition to his parents Hubert was preceded in death by his wife, LaVerne DeBose Woodcock; grandson, Lee Horrell; brothers, Allie Woodcock, Jr. and Roy Woodcock and wife Beth; sisters, Eula W. Ramsey and Ruby Reaves and husband, Pender; brother-in-law, Thurston DeVane. Hubert is survived by his love, friend and caregiver of 34 years, Betty Jo Woodcock; daughters, Virginia Ussery (Calvin), Joyce Jarman (Buck), Glenda Smith (Archie), and Becky Baker (Charlie); grandsons, Russell May, Glen Millis, Wesley Yates, Grady Jarman III (Olivia), Samuel Jarman, Alexander Jarman, and Austin Baker (Mandy); granddaughters, Stacie Jo Smith, Lisa Chambers and Sabrina Jarman; great grandsons, Grady Jarman IV, Brett Jarman, Arye Jarman, Blake Chambers, and Coleden Smith; great granddaughters, Jordyn Bethea, Kennedy May, Skyler Jarman, Kylie Jarman, Miranda Baker, Adley Jo Smith, Anna Jarman; great great grandchildren, Nathan, Ava, and Hayden Bethea; sisters, Patsy Harris (Nick) and Bonnie DeVane; brother-in-law, Robert Ramsey; sister-in-law, Edna Woodcock; many nieces, nephews and extended family. Hubert was a bridge builder for over 30 years, working all over the eastern seaboard. Hubert was a 32nd Degree Mason with Atkinson Lodge 612 A.F. & A.M. where he had served as Past Master. He was also a member of Pender County Shrine Club. Hubert loved his family and received great joy from his children and grandchildren. Having a way with animals, he could train a dog to do most anything. Hubert came from a very musically gifted family and he continued the family tradition playing his guitar and various other musical instruments. Hubert was a fan and collector of Chet Atkins music and memorabilia. He was also a gifted craftsman, working with wood creating many wooden items which he shared with family. Hubert's passing leaves an empty place at our family table and in our hearts. The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel with service beginning at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. E. J. Highsmith will conduct the service. Burial will follow in Woodcock Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Burgaw.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 10, 2019