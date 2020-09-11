CAPTAIN HUGH JOHN MCLAWHORN Captain Hugh John McLawhorn, 80, died Thursday, September 3, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born in Greenville, NC, on September 17, 1939, the son of the late Oliver Melton McLawhorn and Lyda Young McLawhorn. Also remembered is a sister, Lois Mitchell who preceded him in death. Surviving is his wife, Kathy McManus McLawhorn; daughter, Cynthia and son-in-law, Dr. John Rubenstrunk, grandson, Ian Rubenstrunk and wife Alyssa, great-granddaughter, Allison Rubenstrunk, grandson, Brian Rubenstrunk and wife Elizabeth, great-grandson James Rubenstrunk, granddaughter, Dr. Lauren Hodgson and spouse Austin, great-grandson, William Hodgson; daughter, Tracey Buxton; son, Aaron McLawhorn; son, Burr McLawhorn; stepdaughter, Kristy Spence and husband Dwayne, grandson, Wesley Spence; step-daughter, Carrie Stephenson and husband Derek, granddaughter, Kathryn Stephenson, grandsons, Kyle and Ryan Stephenson, grandson, Fox Johnson; and two brothers, Clifton McLawhorn and wife Margaret, and Edward McLawhorn and wife Gladys. Hugh graduated from Newport News High School in Newport News, VA and attended college at North Carolina Wesleyan. He was the Senior Account Manager for the Newspaper Ad Bureau out of New York. For the first half of his career he worked in sales and marketing for leading national and international accounts and was recognized for his work in the Hardee's franchise and the Borden Chemical accounts. In his later years he worked with the North Carolina Court System as a sentencing specialist; working with first time felons to held place them in programs which were an alternative to prison. Hugh went back to Coastal Carolina Community College at age 72 to get his Captains license, a proud captain of his boat "Naughty Naughty". Hugh had a passion for the water and loved to encourage good seamanship. As a waterskiing champion in his 20's he successfully completed waterski marathons and barefoot skied until the age of 70. Hugh will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, who was loved by all. A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, September 17,2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Wilmington. Due to restrictions created by the current pandemic the service at the church will be limited to family and invited guests but will be 'Live Streamed' for anyone who would like to share in Hugh's Service. Memorial donations may be made in Hugh's memory to UNC Cancer Hospital. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com