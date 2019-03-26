|
HUGH THOMAS CALDWELL, SR. Hugh Thomas Caldwell, Sr., 90, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice & LifeCare Center, Wilmington. He was born in Waynesville, NC, on May 19, 1928, son of the late Eston Robert Caldwell and Maggie Cope Caldwell, and was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Brown Caldwell. Mr. Caldwell retired from Babcock & Wilcox with thirty years of service and ten years with the Brunswick Nuclear Plant. He was a member of Pine Valley United Methodist Church and St. John's Lodge #1 A.F. & A.M. and the Shriners. Surviving are children, Hugh T. Caldwell, Jr. and wife, Linda of Wilmington, Charles L. Caldwell and wife, Debbie of Rocky Point, NC, and Carolyn Dolan and husband, Michael of Wilmington; grandchildren, Kelly Williams, Emily Doliner, Shannon Pierce, Brian Dolan, Stephen Dolan, and Chris Christensen; and nine great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel with Rev. Barry Stallings officiating. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 1:00 PM Wednesday until the service hour. Interment will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens with Masonic Rites accorded by St. John's Lodge #1 A.F. & A.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Pine Valley United Methodist Church, Lower Cape Fear Hospice, or a charity of individual choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Mortuary Market Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 26, 2019