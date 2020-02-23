|
HUGH W. PRIMROSE, JR. Hugh Williams Primrose died peacefully February 21, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 67 years old and was born at James Walker Memorial Hospital on August 21, 1952. He was the son of Hugh W. and Dorothy S. Primrose, both of whom preceded him in death. Hugh graduated from Cape Fear Academy and was a Navy Veteran. He had a lifelong love of golf and through the PGA apprentice program became a Class A member of the PGA of America. He served as a club professional and was a retired life member of the PGA. He also retired from Corning after 24 years of service there. Hugh loved history, especially golf history. He enjoyed sharing stories of the Azalea Open where he caddied 4 times. He was known as a golf historian, contributing to newspaper stories about local golf lore. He enjoyed watching and attending golf events and sharing history about previous events and their participants. He played the Old Course at St. Andrews during a trip to Scotland in 2001, a highlight of the trip. Hugh was a loving father, husband and loyal friend. He will be missed greatly by those who knew him and appreciated his dry sense of humor and quick wit. He is survived by his wife Claire, his daughters Julie Primrose Tyndall and Jennifer Primrose Terry and her husband Justin, grandchildren Seth and Jill Tyndall and Vivian and Hollis Terry, his sister Ann Primrose Dawson and husband Dennis, their daughter Elizabeth Dawson Vander Wal and husband Nate, their children Ella, Gavin and Sophia, cousins Elizabeth Eagles Fouros and husband Alexis and Colin Eagles and wife Barbara, his sister-in-law Betty Dixon (Rudy), and brothers-in-law Steve Hargett and Mike Hargett. Hugh was part a wonderful golf group with whom he shared countless rounds of golf, wonderful days on the golf course and friendship and fellowship that brought him tremendous happiness. Thank you to Fred Dunn, Bill Emerson, Kevin Hoban, Chris Judge, Rusty Sneeden, Chuck Smith, Tim Daly, Dave Spaulding and many others who have been such a strong presence in his life. The family will receive visitors at the Wilmington Chapel on Saturday, February 29th from 5:30 until 8:30 PM, 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington NC 28403. Share memories and condolences with the family by visiting wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403 910.791.099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 23, 2020