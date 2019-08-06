|
HYMAN NORRIS FLOWERS Hyman Norris Flowers, 73, of Wilmington, NC died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at The Lower Cape Fear Hospice Life Care Center. He was born March 9, 1946 in Robeson County, NC to the late Earl Harold Flowers and Atlanta Marie Caulk Flowers. He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Sabra Carolyn Flowers, his brother, Bobby Flowers, and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John Flowers. He graduated from New Hanover High School, Class of 1965. Norris retired from the Wilmington Fire Department after 22 years of service, earning the rank of Lieutenant. He is best known as the co-owner of Eagle Island (Seafood) Fruit Stand for the past 35 years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, a friend to many, and a true servant of God. Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Burton Flowers; three sons, Hyman N. Flowers II and wife Karen of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Sammy Flowers and wife Shannon of Wilmington, NC, and Michael Yates and wife Lindsey of Charlotte, NC; six grandchildren, Chelsea, Zachary, Natalie, Sam, Madison, and Abigail; one sister, Mary Evelyn Cottle and husband Paul of Wilmington, NC; one brother, Earl Wayne Flowers of Wilmington, NC; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wrightsboro Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Wrightsboro Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Tommy Bridges, Rev. Mike Lewis, and Rev. Sam Hill, Sr. Pall bearers will be Dean Atkinson, Antonio Cruz Cruz, Sam Flowers, Zachary Flowers, John Greene, Wes Greene, Adam Ramirez Sanchez and Chris Stenerson. Flowers are welcome and memorials may be made to Wrightsboro Baptist Church or The Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 6, 2019