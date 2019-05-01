IDA BELLE SELLERS Mrs. Ida Belle Sellers, 93, of Supply died Monday April 29, 2019 at Universal Health Care, Bolivia. Mrs. Sellers was born in Brunswick County on July 2, 1925 and was the daughter of the late John Floyd Evans and Crecie Clemmons Evans. She was wife of the late Gilford Burgwyn Sellers and was also preceded in death by a son, Allen Earl Sellers. She was an avid gardener and loved flowers and reading the Bible. She was faithful member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She is survived by a son, Larry Sellers and wife Debbie of Supply; four grandchildren, Adam D. Sellers (Casey), Erica S. Long (Eric), Dana S. Edge (Andrew), Jeffrey Sellers; six great grandchildren, Hayden, Bryson, Emma, Owen, Logan, Stetson; a daughter in-law, Sandy Sellers. Funeral services will be held Thursday May 2, 2019 at two o'clock in the afternoon at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Sanctuary with Reverend Jesse Mooney officiating. Burial will follow in the Holden Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Owen Long, Adam Sellers, Jeffrey Sellers, Andrew Edge, Barry Evans, Douglas Anderson. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and other times from the home of Larry and Debbie Sellers. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 1, 2019