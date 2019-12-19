|
IDA CRYSTAL MEARES 91 of Wilmington, N.C. passed peacefully December 11, 2019. Ida Crystal Meares is preceded in death by her husband Chief Petty Officer "R.P." Meares, brothers Dorus Leighton, John Frank, and a sister Ruby G. Stanley Bartholow. Crystal was born in Brunswick County, N.C., community of Ashe, on November 26,1928 to John Worth Stanley and Mary Tensey Edwards Stanley. The families have resided in this area for generations. She is survived by her brother Newman Stanley (Christine), her daughters, Mary Lydia Clarke (Stuart), Susan Kay Meares, and Timothy Rockwell Meares. Also surviving are her loving grandchildren, Crystal Clarke Westerfield (Michael) , Carlton Robert Emory Clarke (Emma), Brieanna Elise Woods (Derrick), Lydia Kasey Oelslager (Rob), along with great grandchildren, Isabella Mary, George Ethan, Alexander Stuart Westerfield, Shiloh Grace Clarke, Dean Elijah, and Olivia Kay Woods, and Lydia Susan Oelslager. Crystal's early childhood was spent in Ashe. She attended Mars Hill College graduating from Meredith College, teaching in New Hanover County, N.C. school system until retiring. Earlier years involved residences in other states related to her husband "R.P." Meares naval career stations with service in 3 wars. Crystal's membership in Eastern Star (Goldenrod Chapter # 142), DAR (Stamp Defiance Chapter), and UDC (Caper Fear Chapter #3) led her to long joyful years of family research and worship, enriching her life with many colleagues and dear friends. Years of research into historical records led her to the unraveling of mysteries she sought. Her strong faith in God, strengthened by her families beginnings in early Methodism continued into her cherished ties with Pine Valley Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Wilmington, N.C. She was always cheerful and welcoming, finding time to acquire other professions that she enjoyed and were successful with. Family gatherings at her home on Hewletts Creek in Wilmington were a family tradition. Easter egg hunts, birthdays, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Mother and Father's day all being documented photo family and friend events. Her delicious cooking from old family recipes were from her own fresh vegetables grown in her garden, which no doubt led to her family's robust health and long life. Surrounded by her family and strengthened by her faith, she was able to lovingly be the "always available" mother and grandmother for any family needs. Her strong independence allowed for her to make her own decisions and create a strong example for her children and grandchildren. Her support for them from piano lessons to college continued thru her lifetime. Our loving mother will be missed. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to First Baptist Church, 411 Market St., Wilmington, N.C. 28401 Funeral Services will be at the graveside Greenlawn Cemetery, Shipyard Blvd., Wilmington, N.C. on December 21,2019 at 12PM.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 19, 2019