INA CLARE WILCOX PERMENTER Ina Clare Wilcox Permenter, 90, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at her daughter's home in NH. Mrs. Permenter was a former resident of Wilmington and active member of First Baptist Church. Survivors include daughters Beverly Cobb of Hubert, NC, Nancy Brown of Hopkinton, NH and son, JB of Raleigh, all of whom were raised in Wilmington before the family moved to Virginia. Services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church in New Bern, NC. The viewing will begin at 1:30 pm with the funeral following at 2:00 pm. After the funeral, the family will greet guests in the church's Family Life Center. Interment will be in Wilmington, NC at Greenlawn Cemetery on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 am. Flowers are welcome. Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home of New Bern, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 29, 2019