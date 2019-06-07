|
IRA JEFFERSON JOHNSON, JR. Ira Jefferson Johnson, Jr., age 72, transitioned from this world to God's Heavenly home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was born on September 22, 1946, in Wilmington, North Carolina, and grew up in Rose Hill, North Carolina. Ira is the son of the late Ira Jefferson Johnson Sr. and Effie Louise Gresham Johnson of Rose Hill and Scotland Neck. Survived by his wife, Dorothie Ashley Johnson; a son Robert K. Johnson and his wife Cora Johnson; and his daughter Dorothie Louise J. Willson and her husband, John Ward Willson,V. Surviving Ira are five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was a 1965 graduate of Wallace-Rose Hill High School and attended Mt. Olive College, University of North Carolina of Charlotte, and graduated from University of North Carolina of Wilmington with a Bachelor Science Degree in Business. Master Sergeant Ira Johnson was in active duty of the Air Force for four and a half years and the Ready Reserves for a total of 22 years. While in the Air Force, he was awarded numerous service awards for his accomplishments and abilities in communications. He was granted the honor to attend a seminar in San Antonio, TX., for programs in loading air planes for hazardous waste. While attending UNCW Ira meet his friend and later his wife, Dorothie A. Johnson, of 45 years. He went on to be employed at Carolina savings and Loan; he owned the Tender Box in Independence Mall; employed by Page East Communications and awarded the top sales award in southeast; and he was employed with several departments including finance at Corning Inc. In the community, Ira was active in the Kiwanis Club of Wilmington in the 1980s. When Robert, "Buckaroo," his son became interested in the Boy Scouts, he became a Cub Scout leader. In 1979, he was recognized for completing the Wood Badge Requirements and Leadership Development Plan for the Scouter's Key. As a volunteer on the Executive Board with the Boy Scouts of America, for financing the Boy Scout Camp Bowers, and received the highest adult award given to a volunteer, "The Silver Beaver Award." Ira was also a parent volunteer and chaperon for Dorothie's Girl Scout Troop, 848. As a member of St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church, he served in numerous areas; attended the Joe Mitchell Bible Class; POPS Dinners on Wednesday nights; and serving God's people he loved. A man with a gentle nature, Ira's passion and hobbies were smoking his pipe, photography, reading, traveling and camping with the Eastern and Western Winnebago Clubs, playing golf with his good friend Jim Klein. He loved being surrounded by his family and all the chaos that holidays brought. After fourteen years of battling the complications of a brain tumor, Ira passed peacefully at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. He wanted to give appreciation and Thanks to his doctors and nurses at the Duke Cancer Center in Durham, Lower Cape Fear Hospice, and Wilmington area involved in extending his life. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to At. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church, Music on Market Street, 1416 Market Street, or the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 7, 2019