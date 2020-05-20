Home

Irene Elizabeth Klutz

Irene Elizabeth Klutz Obituary
IRENE ELIZABETH KLUTZ Irene Elizabeth Klutz died of complications due to Alzheimer's disease on 13 May, 2020 at the Bradley Creek Health Center in Wilmington. She was preceded in death by her husband Herman who died in 2017. She is survived by three sons, Carl, Paul and Thomas, nine grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was born and raised in North Eastern Oklahoma and moved to the Washington DC area where she met and married Herman in 1956. She and Herman retired to Brunswick County in 1979. She was immensely proud of her "wonderful family" and was quick to tell any new acquaintance so. She will be greatly missed by that family. Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 20, 2020
