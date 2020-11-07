IRENE MCGUIRE PEALER Irene McGuire Pealer, formerly of Carnegie, PA, passed peacefully of natural causes at home with family by her side in Wilmington, NC on October 30, 2020. Irene was born on April 30, 1927 to John McGuire and Margaret Krampe McGuire. She was the youngest and last living member of their family of eight children. Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Domineck Ceresa Pealer. Together, Irene and Dom enjoyed tennis and golf, cards, the Pittsburgh Steelers, gardening, vacationing at Wrightsville Beach, listening to Sinatra, and most of all spending time with friends and family. Irene also loved shopping and fashion, cooking Italian food, politics, and all things related to Ireland. She embraced her religion and was a lifelong active member of St. Joseph Church, wearing many different hats as a member of the Christian Mothers Association. Her church community remained a central presence and comfort in her life as she participated in retreats and faith share groups, taught Sunday School, served as a Eucharistic Minister and delivered the Host to parishioners in their homes. Irene played an integral part in the rebuilding of St. Luke's Church as a member of the Planning Committee for the newly re-named St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Irene was preceded in death by her son, Dominic James Pealer, a United States Marine and Vietnam War Veteran. Dominic is buried in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, KY where he made his home with his wife, Marlene and their two sons. Irene is survived by her daughter, Joy McNulty (Billy); son Richard Pealer (Karen); son Jonathan Pealer (Darla); and daughter-in-law Marlene Pealer. Irene has six grandchildren: Erin Byrne (Jeffrey), Molly Gottschalk, Jessica Pealer, Dominic Pealer, Douglas Pealer, Adam Pealer; two great grandchildren: Lucille Pealer and Dominick Maiolie. Irene was known by her friends for her ready smile and her bright blue eyes that always shone with determination, humor, and compassion. She was always the first one awake in the morning and the last one to leave a party. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, most assuredly by her most beloved friend of 85 years, Betty Rambo. A funeral service and celebration of life will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Carnegie, PA at a later date due to current health concerns. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com