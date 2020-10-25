IRENE PEARL KIMEL CAHOON Irene "Reen" Pearl Kimel Cahoon passed peacefully from this life to the next at home on Oct. 17, 2020. Reen was born Jan. 2, 1952 in Canton, Ohio to Ollie Karouci and Shirley Alexander Kimel, and was raised by her stepmother, Ruth Thorley Kimel, in Winston-Salem, NC. Reen attended public schools and earned a B.A. in Psychology at Salem College in 1974. Reen earned an M.A. in Education at Wake Forest University in 1980, specializing in the education of special needs children. She moved to Wilmington in 1982, where she worked as a Special Needs Counselor in the New Hanover County public schools. She was also a dedicated member of the New Hanover Human Relations Commission from 1987-1989, and again from 1991-1992. Reen first met her husband-to-be, Dr. Lawrence Cahoon, in 1983. Our first date was a trip to see Wake Forest play Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Reen and Larry were married June 20, 1987. Reen took immeasurable joy from her greatest accomplishment, the births of her children, Samuel Ross Cahoon in 1988, and Christian Bruce Cahoon in 1992. Reen struggled with multiple sclerosis but never let it hold her back. She enjoyed music, the arts, and fried chicken. Reen thrived on her spiritual life with dear friends in Church of the Servant, all while supporting her boys in their many endeavors. She was kind and welcoming to everyone she met, and lived out the words of Jesus, "In as much as ye have done it for the least of these my brethren, ye have done it for me". We will gather to celebrate Reen's life at 11 AM on Saturday, Oct. 31st at Church of the Servant (4925 Oriole Drive, Wilmington, NC), where her ashes will be interred in the Memorial Garden, as she wished. The Reverend Jody Greenwood will conduct Reen's service, including Holy Communion. The service will be held outside, rain or shine, and we ask that everyone wear masks and socially distance. In lieu of flowers and other gifts to the family, we ask that donations be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or to a worthy charity supporting special needs children, two causes for which Reen was especially passionate. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com