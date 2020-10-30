IRENE S. BLEVINS On Monday, October 12, 2020, Irene S. Blevins died peacefully, with family by her side, at Lower Cape Fear Lifecare in Wilmington. Born in Poland as Irene Stanislawa Kaminski on May 18, 1925, Irene grew up in Aachen, Germany. As a young woman she worked as a tailoress in the town of Schwabach, just outside Nuremburg. A few years later she met a young serviceman from southwest Virginia, Albert (Al) Blevins. The couple married in Schwabach on July 24, 1951. Al's extensive military career, and later Civil Service, took them to Japan, Iran twice (where she learned to speak Farsi), Germany, Saudi Arabia, and several cities in the U.S.A. Irene worked for John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and for the Ft. Lee Virginia Army Base. She was an excellent cook and hostess, often entertaining army officials and their spouses, friends, and family. She was an expert packer, a skill she earned through 28 moves during their service to the U.S. government. Irene was no stranger to arduous work and approached everything with a dedication to perfection. Her home was immaculate, her lawn showed nary a weed, her plants thrived. She and her husband explored the world and met new people, many of whom became life-long friends. Irene enjoyed life and made the most of any situation. She survived the trauma of WWII and the loss of a father and three siblings by the time she was 22 years of age. Though Irene was a lovely, small-in-stature, petite lady, she was a mighty warrior when circumstances demanded it; and yet, she faced life with gusto, grace, and integrity. She was a young thinker, stylish dresser, and never thought of herself as old when she approached her senior years. She loved to be around children and teenagers and they around her. In 1989, the couple retired in Palm Bay, Florida. Al died in 2011. In 2015, Irene moved to Wilmington, NC to be near her husband's niece, Nina Blevins McGee and husband, James, and their family. She chose to live in the beautiful community of Plantation Village, a home she enjoyed and loved for the past five years. Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Albert Carter Blevins, Master Sergeant U.S. Army; parents, Hubert, and Stefania Kaminski; brothers, Hubert, and Stephan Kaminski; a sister Therese Kaminski; and niece, who was like a sister, Hildagard Waser. Irene is survived by her special nephew, Dieter Kaminski of Dusseldorf, Germany, and wife Dalia; and numerous extended family members in Germany, France, and the United States. Irene will be buried alongside her husband at Fountainhead Memorial Park, Palm Bay, FL. A graveside memorial will take place on a date yet to be announced. The family extends their thanks and gratitude to the nursing staff of Plantation Village's resident care center and to the care team at Lower Cape Fear Lifecare.



