|
|
IRIS PATE GURGANIOUS Iris Lauretta Pate Gurganious, 91, of Willard, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed gently from her earthly life Sunday, April 28, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center with devoted family at her bedside. She was born January 10, 1928 in Bladen County, one of 11 children born to Walter Herbert and Bertha Horrell Pate. In addition to her parents, Iris was preceded in death by her husband, John Harry Gurganious. Iris is survived by her daughter, Deborah Kolasinski and husband John; sons, John H. Gurganious, Jr., Tracy D. Gurganious and wife Ann, and Greg T. Gurganious; grandchildren, Erin Shoe (Dustin), Chris Kolasinski (Jennifer), Heather Mixon (Jason), Carrie Naff (Chris), and Jacob Gurganious; seven great grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth Pate (Bettie) and Ray Pate; sister, Hazel Felts; sister-in-law, Jean Gurganious; many extended family and friends all who loved Iris. Until several years ago when her health began to fail, Iris was an active member of Penderlea Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at 12:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home in Burgaw with funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Gurganious Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from May 1 to May 2, 2019