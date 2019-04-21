|
IRMGARD HALLER PLYLER Irmgard Haller Plyler died at her home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ferdinand Maximilian Haller and Grace Bertha Hyde Haller of La Ceiba, Honduras. Surviving are her husband, Dr. Daniel Belk Plyler of Wilmington, NC, her twin daughters, Jennifer Lee Guillot and Debora Faye Nagle and their husbands, Stephen Scott Guillot and John Charles Nagle IV; grandchildren, Madison Belk Nagle, Daniel Scott Guillot, Alexandra Anne Nagle, Peyton Lee Guillot, and John Charles Nagle V, all of Orlando, Florida. Also surviving are her twin sister, Ingeborg Haller Magee; a nephew, Haller Magee of Mississippi; and many beloved cousins and in-laws. Mrs. Plyler was born in La Ceiba on March 31, 1938. She attended grade school in La Ceiba and in New Orleans and graduated from high school at French Camp Academy located on the Natchez Trace in Mississippi. After graduating from Pfeiffer College in 1961, she was employed by Senator Sam Ervin in Washington D.C. where she worked for the Committee on Civil Liberties which Senator Ervin chaired. Irmgard and her young family moved to Wilmington in 1966 from Salisbury, NC. She worked as a medical transcriptionist at New Hanover Memorial Hospital for more than a decade before beginning a teaching career at Pine Valley Elementary School from which she retired in 2001. Her special interests included English as a second language for foreign students and the private tutoring of young Japanese children which she did for more than thirty years. She was an active member of the Wilmington Woman's Club in which she served as an advocate for the support of local school activities for foreign students. She visited more than twenty-five different countries, including her father's birth place, Ingolstadt, Germany. Her favorite trip was one that took her to Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Israel, in search of the holy places of the Bible. A true citizen of the world, she would prepare for each trip with months of research on the cultures and geography she would encounter. At home, she was an avid gardener and enjoyed sharing plants with neighbors and other friends. A family gathering to reminisce about happier times and share memories of her will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Crossnore School (a home for children in need) P.O. Box 249, Crossnore, NC, 28616, or Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28401 Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Valley Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 21, 2019