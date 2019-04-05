|
IRMGARD LADIG Irmgard Ladig, formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away April 2, 2019 at Cape Fear Memorial Hospital. Born 1926 in Frankfurt, Germany to Otto and Centa Eifert. Surviving are her daughter Jeanette Hite (Charles Jr.) of Wilmington, NC. Grandchildren: Tina Baxter (Brian) of Van Wert, OH, Jeremy Foster of Ft. Wayne, IN, Charles Hite III (Patricia) and Jason Hite (Katie) of Wilmington, NC. There are five Great Grandchildren: Raegan Baxter, Christopher Hite, Reed Baxter, Cameron Hite, and Mackenzie Hite. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond in 2010 and Daughter Marilyn Foster in 2004. A private graveside service will be held at Oleander Memorial Gardens on April 6, 2019. Special thanks to Home Instead and Cape Fear Memorial Hospital for their excellent care given to mother. Please visit coblewardsmithwilmington.com for online condolences.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 5, 2019