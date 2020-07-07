ISRAEL ELIAS 'IZZY" BAYSDEN Beaufort,S.C.-Israel Elias 'Izzy' Baysden, 43, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 on Lady's Island, S.C. Izzy was born April 10, 1977, in Honolulu, Hawaii, and grew up in Wilmington, N.C. He graduated from E. A. Laney High School in 1994. Izzy had a passion for the outdoor life, especially boating and kayaking. He loved classic rock. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, charisma, and energetic spirit. Beloved Father, Son, and Brother who is survived by his 2 Sons, Otto age 9, and Emmett age 6, his Mother Tracey Baysden, and his Sister Amelia Baysden. He was preceded in dealth by his Father, Edward Allen Baysden.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store