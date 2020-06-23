J. ALLEN TAYLOR, JR. James Allen Taylor Jr. passed away at home on June 19, 2020. Allen was born in Wilmington on March 29, 1943 to James Allen and Ina Newton Taylor who preceded him in death. Allen graduated from New Hanover High School in 1961 and received a BFA from Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU) in 1965. His entire career was in the advertising business. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Andrea Mobley Taylor; brother, Stephen Carr Taylor and sister-in-law, Elizabeth G. Taylor; sister-in-law, Beth M. Walker and brother-in-law, C. Gary Walker; brother-in-law, E. Gregory Cutrell; and brother-in-law, D. Rodney Mobley. He is also survived by "the children he never had" nieces, Karen C. Frye and husband, Aaron, children, Aaron Jr. "A.J." and Maya; Erica C. Brace and husband, Cody, children, Virginia "Gigi" and Cody James. They loved their "Unkie" and provided a lot of sunshine in his life especially during his illness. He also has a special niece, Ashley W. Rodgers and husband, Cole, children, Ava Madison and Landon. They have all been such a large part of his life. No man could have had a more loving family. He also cherished the children of Steve and Liz; Laura Tomlinson and husband, Ryan, children, Walker and Madi; Viktor Jordan and wife, Sara, children, Aurora and Scarlet. Due to concerns with the Covid pandemic, the service will be limited to family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, 1314 Marstellar St., Wilmington, NC, 28401. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 23, 2020.