J. Allen Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J. ALLEN TAYLOR, JR. James Allen Taylor Jr. passed away at home on June 19, 2020. Allen was born in Wilmington on March 29, 1943 to James Allen and Ina Newton Taylor who preceded him in death. Allen graduated from New Hanover High School in 1961 and received a BFA from Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU) in 1965. His entire career was in the advertising business. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Andrea Mobley Taylor; brother, Stephen Carr Taylor and sister-in-law, Elizabeth G. Taylor; sister-in-law, Beth M. Walker and brother-in-law, C. Gary Walker; brother-in-law, E. Gregory Cutrell; and brother-in-law, D. Rodney Mobley. He is also survived by "the children he never had" nieces, Karen C. Frye and husband, Aaron, children, Aaron Jr. "A.J." and Maya; Erica C. Brace and husband, Cody, children, Virginia "Gigi" and Cody James. They loved their "Unkie" and provided a lot of sunshine in his life especially during his illness. He also has a special niece, Ashley W. Rodgers and husband, Cole, children, Ava Madison and Landon. They have all been such a large part of his life. No man could have had a more loving family. He also cherished the children of Steve and Liz; Laura Tomlinson and husband, Ryan, children, Walker and Madi; Viktor Jordan and wife, Sara, children, Aurora and Scarlet. Due to concerns with the Covid pandemic, the service will be limited to family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, 1314 Marstellar St., Wilmington, NC, 28401. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved