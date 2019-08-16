|
|
J. RICHARD CORBETT, MD, F.A.C.R., CAPTAIN (MC) United States Navy, Retired Dr. J. Richard Corbett passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019 at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center while surrounded by his immediate family and close loved ones. He is the son of the late Rufus Emmett Corbett Sr. and the late Gladys Corbett Corbett. He is survived by his son, Jonathan Corbett and wife Nina Corbett as well as their children, William (and wife Angeli), Richard and Evelyn. Also surviving are his brother, Rufus E. Corbett Jr. and wife Cecelia and Sister Marian Corbett Moss and families. He was born in Lake Waccamaw, NC on December 11, 1931. Dr. Corbett graduated from New Hanover High School in the class of 1951. He went on to attend and graduate from Wake Forest University with a Bachelor's of Science in Medicine and then graduated from the Bowman Gray Medical School in 1957. He received his Doctorate in Radiology from the University of Chicago. Upon being Board Certified, he went on to serve on Active Duty in the United States Navy as a Radiologist in the Medical Corps at several assignments. He retired as a Captain after 27 years while also working at several regional hospitals. In the Cape Fear Region he worked as a Radiologist at Cape Fear Hospital, Dosher Memorial Hospital, Brunswick Community Hospital and New Hanover Regional Medical Center before settling into a 30 year stint with the New Hanover Medical Group. During that time he served as a practitioner, teacher, mentor and friend to many people in the medical community in and around Wilmington. Throughout his life he served the public in numerous ways as an advocate for continuing education and improved healthcare opportunities through serving on the boards of the Cape Fear Memorial Foundation, UNCW's Nursing Advocacy Board, the Chowan University Board of Trustees and others. He also sponsored many scholarships for students at Cape Fear Community College, UNCW, Wake Forest University, the University of Alaska and other schools. Dr. Corbett always maintained a close relationship with God and Jesus Christ through continued devotion and service to others. He was a lifelong member of Winter Park Baptist Church where a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 3pm. Please make any memorial contributions to Winter Park Baptist Church.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 16, 2019