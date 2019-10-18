Home

Valley Chapel
4108 S College Rd
Wilmington, NC 28412
910-791-7055
Jack Watson
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Valley Chapel
4108 S College Rd
Wilmington, NC 28412
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Jack Brockett Watson Obituary
JACK BROCKETT WATSON Jack Brockett Watson, 85, of Wilmington, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. He was born in Wilmington, NC, on August 18, 1934, to the late William Edgar Watson and Naomi Penny Watson. Jack graduated from New Hanover High School in 1954 and married Betty Pursley Watson in 1955. He worked with the Wilmington Police Department, Stone Towing, Cape Fear Towing and was a veteran of the Korean War. Jack loved and provided for his family and many, many more. He was a dedicated, hardworking Docking Pilot, enjoyed sports of all kinds and loved his dogs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty P. Watson; son, Jack Watson, Jr. and brother, William Watson. Survivors include his daughter, Gail Richards (John); son, Bill Watson (Angel); grandchildren, Jack Watson III, Josh Watson, Lauren (Grant) Sasser, Alex Watson, Nick Watson (Karson), Zack Watson, Billy Saffo (Jessica), Ashley Boney (Garrett), Will Atkinson (Ahmber); numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Sylvia W. Fisher and her children and life long friends, John and Linda Thompson. The family will receive visitors from 4-6pm, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Andrews Valley Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1pm, Monday, October 21, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Alzheimer's/Dementia Association, Shriners or New Hanover Humane Society. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and the nursing staff at NHRMC 4th floor. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 18, 2019
