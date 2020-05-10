Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Bussey Evans


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Bussey Evans Obituary
JACK BUSSEY EVANS Jack Bussey Evans, of Wilmington, North Carolina, born on June 23, 1955, passed peacefully on May 8, 2020, surrounded by family and friends after a valiant struggle with his heart transplant and kidney disease. He was the son of the late Jackie and Howard Evans. He leaves behind his loving wife of 43 years, Yolanda Strickland Evans, and three wonderful daughters: Sara Evans of Durham, NC, Leslie Evans of Raleigh, NC, and Jessica Evans (Chris Panucci) of Charlotte, NC who will miss him deeply. He was blessed with an amazing older sister, Ramona Spencer and family, his loving niece Kristen and James Hatcher, nephew Brian and Tracy Spencer, niece Ava, and his namesake and nephew, Jack, and his sisters in law Rhonda (Dwight Gainey and family) and Sondra (Bob Baty and Family). He was a man with many special friends that became family: Linda and Jim Scott and their son Michael, and Jack's God son Matthew, Carol and Bill Sellars, Judy and Ray Funderburk III, and too many more amazing friends to list. He requested his ashes be returned to the place he loved the most, the sea. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -