|
|
JACK BUSSEY EVANS Jack Bussey Evans, of Wilmington, North Carolina, born on June 23, 1955, passed peacefully on May 8, 2020, surrounded by family and friends after a valiant struggle with his heart transplant and kidney disease. He was the son of the late Jackie and Howard Evans. He leaves behind his loving wife of 43 years, Yolanda Strickland Evans, and three wonderful daughters: Sara Evans of Durham, NC, Leslie Evans of Raleigh, NC, and Jessica Evans (Chris Panucci) of Charlotte, NC who will miss him deeply. He was blessed with an amazing older sister, Ramona Spencer and family, his loving niece Kristen and James Hatcher, nephew Brian and Tracy Spencer, niece Ava, and his namesake and nephew, Jack, and his sisters in law Rhonda (Dwight Gainey and family) and Sondra (Bob Baty and Family). He was a man with many special friends that became family: Linda and Jim Scott and their son Michael, and Jack's God son Matthew, Carol and Bill Sellars, Judy and Ray Funderburk III, and too many more amazing friends to list. He requested his ashes be returned to the place he loved the most, the sea. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 10, 2020