More Obituaries for Jack Seals
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack C. Seals

Jack C. Seals Obituary
JACK C. SEALS Jack C. Seals, retired military veteran, died November 30, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Ovida Seals, 4 children, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 11 am Thursday December 5, 2019, Andrews Valley Chapel. Visitation is from 10 am Thursday, until the service time. Interment with military honors will be at 2 pm Thursday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville, NC. Please see www.andrewsmortuary.com for further details. Andrews Valley Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 4, 2019
