JACK LOUIS STONE Jack Louis Stone, age 86 of Supply, passed away April 10, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Life Center in Bolivia. Mr. Stone was born May 26, 1933 to the late James D. and Lula Mae Parrish Stone. He was a member of Sabbath Home Baptist Church where he served as deacon, Sunday school teacher and church trustee. Jack worked in the retail industry with dedication and success as a store manager. He was a Christian man, loving husband, father and grandfather. Jack enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. His hobbies included fishing, gardening and being at the beach. In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, whom he adored, Lucy Mae Stone; brothers, Bobby and Malcolm Stone; son in-law, Dennis Matteotti. Survivors included children, Hazel Swoope (Thomas), E. Miriam Matteotti of Southport, Pastor James Stone (Elaine) of Fredericksburg, VA, Pastor Donald Stone (Linda) of Chantilly, VA, Debbie Kettering (Rodger) of Mooresville, NC and Karen Clark (Rodger) also of Mooresville, NC; sister, Rhoda Priscilla Parrish of Sanford, NC; brothers, Terry and Nick Stone of Sanford, NC; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren. Due to current health concerns a private service will be held. Online condolences and shared memories may be offered to the family at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 14, 2020