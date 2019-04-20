|
JACK RYAN John "Jack" Walter Ryan, 88, of Wilmington, formerly of Jacksonville, NC, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born July 11, 1930 in Towaco, NJ, son of the late Michael John Ryan and Rosalie Silwa Ryan. A brother, Michael G. Ryan and a sister, Eileen Ryan Pelin, preceded him in death. Jack, a 30 year retired Marine, proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Purple Heart recipient in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He is survived by two sisters, Rosemary McGraw of Voorheesville, NY and Phyllis Rogan of Elmira, NY; his nephew, Michael P. Ryan and family of Wilmington, who he enjoyed spending time and the holidays with, especially the holiday dinners; and numerous other nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 7:00pm Monday, April 22, 2019, at Andrews Valley Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be 9:00am Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Rev. John McGee OSFS officiating. Military honors will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack's memory may be made online or by mail to: , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 20, 2019