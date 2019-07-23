|
JACK W. ALLEN Jack W. Allen, of Wilmington, died Sunday morning July 21, 2019 at Trinity Grove Wellness Center in Wilmington. He was born in Delco, NC, on October 5th, 1929, the son of the late Thomas Henry and Addie Hufham Allen. Jack and his brother NW (Woody) Allen Sr. were business partners for many years at Allen's Farm Supply until Woody's retirement. He then operated the Farm Supply store with his son, David. He was a member of Pine Valley Baptist Church but had been a long time member at Sunset Park Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his first wife Elizabeth Brown Allen and his survived by his wife Rita Bergemann Allen. He is also survived by his children, David Allen (Teresa) of Wilmington and Laura Allen Sullivan (Alan) of Raleigh. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren Zack Allen, Liz Allen, Jane Sullivan, Emily Sullivan and one sister, Madelyn Abrams. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Pine Valley Baptist Church by Rev. Melvin Hall and Rev. Bryan Blackwell. The family will receive friends Wednesday at the church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Pine Valley Baptist Church, 3940 Shipyard Blvd., Wilmington, NC 28412
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 23, 2019