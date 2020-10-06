To Rovenia Stringfield & the other family members, I am very sorry for your loss. I will be praying for you.
Nora Thompson/C.F. Pope High class of "64"
Acquaintance
October 5, 2020
With Sympathy in the loss of your loved one. May you know that we care.
Douglas Jones, President of Class of 1964 & Cuz
Classmate
October 5, 2020
The Nelson family wishes to extend our deepest Condolences to Belinda & the Stringfield family. It was always a pleasure to see him and now he has earned his wings. God Bless.
THOMAS NELSON III
Friend
October 5, 2020
God’s grace and mercy gives us strength and courage through the most difficult hours . Be encouraged and we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. God bless you.
Minnie DeVane. Charlotte Murphy & Dell Mainor
Acquaintance
October 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Luerain Pratt
Classmate
October 5, 2020
Sending much love to Belinda and the Stringfield family in the transitioning of Jackie. Be strong and encouraged. For we know that God walks with us through the valley of the shadow of death. This is not the end of the story. Neighborhood Cuzn and Friend.
Maxine Sandes
Family
October 5, 2020
Love you brother missing you
Gregory Stringfield
Family
October 4, 2020
My condolences and prayers
Barbara DAVIS
October 4, 2020
Brenda Forney
Family
