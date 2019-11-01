|
JACKIE MARIE GRIFFIN Jackie Marie Griffin, 79, left this Earth to be with her Lord and Savior on October 30th 2019. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Jackie devoted her entire life to the care and well-being of others. From a very young age as a girl growing up in Dillon, South Carolina she had aspirations to become a nurse. As one of the youngest of 11 children, she learned the importance of faith and of strong family bonds. Jackie entered the registered nurse diploma program at James Walker hospital School of nursing and completed her studies in 1962. She began a lifetime of devoted dedication to nursing science, as a nurse educator she helped many find their own roles in health care. She worked at James Walker as a labor and delivery nurse, then worked at New Hanover regional medical center, and in 1981 she joined the staff at Cornelia Nixon Davis Healthcare as a nurse manager and nurse educator. She assisted in coordinating care of elders for over 34 years. Upon retirement she stepped back into the shoes of the nurse educator to ensure that the Davis community retained and trained quality healthcare providers. Jackie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Wilbur "Woody" Griffin, her daughter Rebecca Dolly and her husband Carl, her son Wilbur Dennis Griffin III, his wife Katie and their children Will and Lillian. She is further survived by sisters, Barbara Glass and Peggy Boone, and a brother, David Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Maggie Miller, her brothers, J.D., Ed, Charles, and Russell and sisters, Odessa, Elaine, and Carlee. The family would like to thank the Davis Community, especially the staff of Sinclair-Hogue house for their love, care and compassion for Jackie over the past few years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2nd from 9am to 10am at Andrews Mortuary, Market Street, followed by Graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery at 11am. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 1, 2019