1/1
Jacob E. Wiggins Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACOB E. WIGGINS, JR. Jacob Ernest (Jack) Wiggins, Jr., 91, of Wilmington, NC passed away October 23, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Born November 17, 1928 in Charleston, SC, he was the son of Jacob E. Wiggins, Sr and Mayme Rebecca Graham Wiggins. He grew up in Holly Hill, SC and attended Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg, VA, UNC- Asheville and then graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill, majoring in Radio and TV Broadcasting. He loved all things associated with the broadcasting industry and worked at WWAY Channel 3 in Wilmington for 30 years. He was predeceased by his wife Jane and is survived by three children, Jake Wiggins (Patricia) of Ocean Springs, MS, Marianne Morgan (Ray) of Concord, NC and Barbara Fleming (Paul) of Charlotte, NC. He also leaves five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date at his family's cemetery in Cades, SC. Memorial donations in Jack's memory can be made to New Hanover Humane Society or the local chapter of the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved