JACOB E. WIGGINS, JR. Jacob Ernest (Jack) Wiggins, Jr., 91, of Wilmington, NC passed away October 23, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Born November 17, 1928 in Charleston, SC, he was the son of Jacob E. Wiggins, Sr and Mayme Rebecca Graham Wiggins. He grew up in Holly Hill, SC and attended Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg, VA, UNC- Asheville and then graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill, majoring in Radio and TV Broadcasting. He loved all things associated with the broadcasting industry and worked at WWAY Channel 3 in Wilmington for 30 years. He was predeceased by his wife Jane and is survived by three children, Jake Wiggins (Patricia) of Ocean Springs, MS, Marianne Morgan (Ray) of Concord, NC and Barbara Fleming (Paul) of Charlotte, NC. He also leaves five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date at his family's cemetery in Cades, SC. Memorial donations in Jack's memory can be made to New Hanover Humane Society or the local chapter of the American Cancer Society
.